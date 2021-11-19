Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex live with a rarely-seen housemate – details The Little Mix singer has plenty of space in her Hertfordshire home

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain live in a chic home in Surrey with their baby boy, Axel, but the family of three are not alone in their mansion.

The Little Mix singer and Liverpool footballer, both 28, also share their home with Perrie's cousin and close friend Ellie Hemmings – and they are all currently holidaying together, too. It is not known exactly when Ellie moved into the property, but photos show she was living with the couple during the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps she has also been a big help with babysitting should the new parents want a date night!

Back in September 2020, Perrie shared a peek inside her stunning living room as she watched The Great British Bake Off from the comfort of her sofa, showing her wall-mounted television above a flickering fireplace.

"@britishbakeoff makes me so happy!" Perrie captioned the first clip, which also revealed a look at the books she has on her coffee table, including one by celebrity photographer Rankin.

Perrie Edwards lives with her cousin Ellie

Perrie, who was being distracted from the show by both her pet dog and Ellie, revealed the room is decorated in a warm cream shade, with grey velvet sofas and roller blinds at the sash windows.

Since then, both Perrie and Ellie have posed for similar photos in the star's mammoth hallway, which features a regal staircase with a black and cream runner and black ornate railings, and high-shine cream flooring.

The Little Mix singer has previously shown off her walk-in wardrobe

Elsewhere, the property features a walk-in wardrobe with floor-to-ceiling shelves and a terrace area with a large outdoor sofa, a glass-topped table and a fire pit.

Judging from her Instagram photos, Ellie also appears to have her own chic bedroom that follows the same neutral design as the rest of the home. As well as white walls and cream carpets, Ellie has a wooden bed with striped bedding and a large mirror next to the window.

