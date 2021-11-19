Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' bathroom is too cosy for words – photo The celebrity chef and his family live in Essex

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools may live in a mansion in Essex with ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, but they have still managed to make the interior very cosy.

Jools shared a throwback photo of their children with their backs to the camera as they sat in one of the bathrooms. The trio were huddled around a roaring log fire, which not only offered the three children plenty of heat to dry off from their bath but also lit the dark room with a soft glow – we can't think of a better place to unwind in the cooler weather.

The room was finished with a free-standing bath and a candle that was positioned on top of the ornate white fireplace.

Jools wrote next to the image: "Bath time 7 years ago with the babies remember it like it was yesterday," and her followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Jools shared this throwback photo of her children huddled around the bathroom fireplace

"Such an ethereal essence to this photograph. What a dream your home is," remarked one, and a second added: "That is so cozy." A third wrote: "This is like a picture from a storybook."

The doting mother also previously shared another snap of her youngest children in the bathroom, revealing wallpaper with flowers and birds in an elaborate design and muted natural shades.

Jools and Jamie share their home, known as Spains Hall, with their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

The family reportedly have ten bathrooms

The family moved from north London to the 70-acre estate in 2019. Located in the village of Finchingfield, dubbed as one of the most picturesque in England, the estate is not only home to their £6million country property, but the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

The celebrity chef and his wife – who got married in 2000 – often share glimpses inside on social media and on his TV shows, Keep Cooking and Carry On and Keep Cooking: Family Favourites.

