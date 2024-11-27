Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $6.5m 111-acre Australian farmhouse they yearn to retreat to

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban's property portfolio spans across the world, with residences in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Sydney.

Sydney has always held a special place in Australian native Nicole's heart, with the Big Little Lies actress often retreating from the limelight to enjoy a quiet break at her farmhouse.

According to Insider, the Bunya Hill property was purchased back in 2008 and it is now worth a whopping AUD$6.5 million. Nicole previously told Vogue she enjoys "the simplicity, the air, the peace" of her farm, which she shares with her husband and their two daughters Faith and Sunday.

With rumours she could be set to make Australia her main base, we're delving into Nicole's rural home, from her alpacas to the orchard she uses to make homemade jam…

© Photo: Instagram Sprawling land Nestled in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, the 111-acre estate includes a working farm with alpacas, cows and goats. Since purchasing the property, the couple has added numerous amenities, including an 18-meter swimming pool, a gym, and a full-sized tennis court. To celebrate Christmas in 2021, Nicole posted a picture of her getting kissed by one of her pet alpacas on the farm. She wrote: "Holiday Kisses from us to you."

© Instagram The Moulin Rouge! actress also shared snaps of herself fully immersed in farm life, feeding baby goats from a bottle alongside the caption: "Holiday chores."

© Photo: Instagram Views In another Instagram post, Nicole showed her followers that she has a trampoline located in the farmhouse grounds with the pristine rolling hills in the background. She captioned the picture: "Taken right after Sunday gave me the fantastic director’s notes to 'Jump higher mum' and 'Look less scared'.”

© Instagram Grand entrance The estate features traditional sandstone verandahs, pressed metal ceilings, a grand carved cedar staircase, and 10 original marble fireplaces. Nicole showed off the steps leading to her imposing black double doors as she posed for photos.

© Vogue Games room When showing fans around her home for Vogue's 73 questions, the actress unveiled lots of unseen rooms, including the games room. A pool table sat in the centre of the room, which oozed old-world charm with a wooden dresser, green lights and sash windows.

© Vogue Library The rustic interiors continued in the library, which featured a brown leather sofa and bookshelves lining the walls.

© Vogue Living room A second living area off the kitchen had a brighter, airier feel with white walls, a grand piano, a fireplace and cream sofas awash with natural light streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

© Vogue Cottage Outside, Nicole led Vogue to a separate stone cottage for any visiting guests. It has its own basic white kitchen where Nicole picked up her wicker basket of lavender, eggs and jam.

Nicole's property portfolio

In addition to this farm, they also own several properties in North Sydney's exclusive Latitude building in Milsons Point, including a penthouse apartment bought in 2009 and adjoining penthouses.

These were combined into a mega-apartment, and in 2021, Nicole added a sub-penthouse apartment to her collection, offering spectacular harbour views.

When they're not in Australia, Nicole and Keith have access to a sprawling 20-room Nashville mansion, which cost them $4.89 million, as well as a $6.77 million home in Beverly Hills and a $13.53 million designer duplex in Chelsea, New York.

