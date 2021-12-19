Binky Felstead opens up about Wolfie's first Christmas and reveals 'OTT' decorations - EXCLUSIVE Binky and Max welcomed a son together earlier this year

Welcoming HELLO! into the home she shares with husband Max Fredrik Darnton, their six-month-old son Wolfie and her four-year-old daughter India, Binky Felstead tells how: "We are so looking forward to Wolfie's first Christmas."

In the exclusive photoshoot, she adds: "The whole house is full of stockings, red berries and holly. Every year my family went OTT with the decorations. We would have three trees in the house and my mum and sister would spend hours doing the most incredible decorations.

"Now I love to make it look homely and gorgeous. We have one tree in the main living area and then we have a little tree in India’s room that she has decorated herself, the tree lights are always on and twinkling. Wolfie loves to stare at them all day."

Max adds: "We always felt like a complete family with India but now with our little boy we feel that even more so, and with the Christmas decorations that India and Binks have put up on a crazy level, it all feels so homely."

When it comes to the actual big day, a trip to Abu Dhabi has been booked, all being well.

"We definitely feel in need of some sunshine, so we hope we can get there," Binky says. "I'm looking forward to Max and I having a bit of time out, and it will be my first time on a beach in a bikini on Christmas Day. It has been a busy year, so it will be a chance for us to recharge our batteries."

Wolfie was born six months ago

In the interview, Binky also discusses her search for the perfect wedding dress. She and Max got married in July at Chelsea Old Town Hall but plan to hold a week-long wedding celebration next summer in Corfu.

"I have just been for my first wedding dress shopping day. I am looking for something floaty and not too heavy. Everyone knows that I am a country girl at heart, so nothing too poofy. I want something cool and boho."

