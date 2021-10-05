Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead makes red carpet debut with baby Wolfie The four-month-old was pictured with his stunning mother

Binky Felstead only welcomed her baby boy Wolfie back in June, but the four-month-old has already made his first red carpet appearance!

The Made in Chelsea star attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards at the Corinthia London on Tuesday carrying her youngest child, and he's simply adorable. Pictures show the doting mum-of-two wearing a long-sleeved leopard print dress with a ruffled hem and nude heels as she cuddled a wide-eyed Wolfie, who was taking in his surroundings. The little boy looked equally smart dressed in a cute blue babygrow with a red truck on the front.

Binky styled her long brunette hair in soft waves for the awards, which were held in association with Childrensalon and hosted by Countryfile and BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour presenter Anita Rani and HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon.

The TV star was one of many celebrities and real life heroes who have come together to celebrate the talents of many inspirational people. Other guests include Elizabeth Hurley, Alesha Dixon, Giovanna Fletcher, Andrea McLean and Lisa Snowdon, as well as the judges Lorraine Kelly, Vick Hope and Kate Silverton.

The former MIC star with her little boy, Wolfie. Photo: Justin Goff/Goff Photos

Binky previously opened up to HELLO! about her birth and how baby Wolfie was settling in at home with her husband Max Darnton and daughter India.

She was full of praise for businessman Max, including his role as stepdad to her daughter. She said: "He's brilliant with India so I had no doubt he would take to it well. But seeing him with Wolfie is just incredible. He's a complete natural and totally adoring. He's completely blown away with how in love with him he is."

Binky with her husband Max and two children

The 31-year-old added: "So far, he is definitely a chilled little man. Whereas with India I couldn't put her down, with Wolfie I can plonk him in the bassinet and he stares into space and is very happy."

MORE: 10 Cool & unique gift ideas for kids this Christmas

