Exclusive: Binky Felstead marries fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton in intimate London ceremony

Seven weeks to the day after welcoming son Wolfie, Binky Felstead and her fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton turned their newborn love bubble into newlywed bliss with HELLO! exclusively revealing the couple have said "I do" in front of their family and close friends.

"It was the most perfect day," says the former Made in Chelsea star as she and her new husband share photos and memories from their intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday 23 July exclusively with us.

Telling HELLO! all the details ahead of a bigger wedding celebration in Corfu next summer, Max reveals his delight at officially becoming stepfather to four-year-old India, who took on flower girl duties on the special day. "It's amazing. To be honest, it felt official when Wolfie was born because of him and India being siblings, but getting married has cemented it."

Max and Binky tied the knot seven weeks after welcoming their son. Photo credit: Roberta Facchini

Businessman Max, who proposed last September, a little more than a year after the couple's paths first crossed at Soho Farmhouse – adds: "Binks looked incredible. India swung the door open just before she walked down the aisle so I got a sneak peek, but I pretended I didn't."

For her bridal outfit, Binky opted for a Halfpenny London wedding ensemble consisting of a softly draping slip dress under a floral appliqué bolero. "I went for understated, but elegant," she says.

The couple married in London. Photo credit: Roberta Facchini

After the service, guests including Binky's close friend and former Made in Chelsea co-star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth gathered at Binky and Max's home to get the party truly started. "We had music on, we danced and sang in the garden and we had India's favourite dance teacher come and entertain the kids. It couldn't have gone any better," Binky tells us.

Looking ahead to next summer's celebrations in Corfu, Max says: "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing."

A peek at the bridal party's outfits. Photo credit: Roberta Facchini

Adds Binky: "I've got a whole year to get ready for the next wedding!"

Photography by Roberta Facchini.

