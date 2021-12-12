Josh Cuthbert and Chloe Lloyd invite HELLO! into their stunning Surrey home

Singer Josh Cuthbert and his model wife Chloe Lloyd have welcomed HELLO! into their beautiful festive home as Josh speaks candidly of how Chloe helped him find a way through his mental health struggles.

Earlier this year Josh, who first found fame in The X Factor band Union J, admitted to struggling with anxiety and depression. And he says he would never have got through it without the love of his wife of three years.

"It's brought us even closer together," he tells the magazine. "I don't want this to come across as dramatic but I don't know what would have happened if it wasn't for Chloe. The headspace I was in at times was so deep and down and dark. There could have been times where I was scared about doing something stupid.

"It's crazy how amazing she has been with it all because there were times when I was probably unbearable to live with. I was in such a bad headspace, I couldn't leave bed, so how could I be a good husband?"

Josh opened up about his mental health struggles

Thankfully, he says he is currently doing well. "I am definitely in a better place now," he tells us from his and Chloe's Surrey home. "Being open and honest with my feelings on social media has been a form of therapy for me because when I talk publicly about it, it helps. And I'm also helping loads of other people out there – I get lots of messages from people going through the same thing – and it's nice for me to know that I'm not alone."

The couple's beautifully immaculate home in Surrey

In the end, Chloe was the one who encouraged him to share what he was going through. "He wouldn't tell anyone, including his family, as he didn't want to stress them out. So it was all on me. I slowly make him tell people and that made him feel better. It was like the weight started to come off."

And Chloe can't believe the change in her husband. "I think the last time he spent one whole day in bed was the end of January so he's really made progress. He's learnt who he is, which makes him a better husband and friend. We're definitely closer as a couple after having gone through that."

"One day I'll feel like I need to have a child, but not right now," said Chloe

In the interview, the couple also talk about the prospect of becoming parents. "We definitely want children in the future," Josh says. "And I personally can't wait for that – it's something that just makes me smile every time I think about it. But we will know when we're ready. I have no doubt in my mind that we will have children but it's just when - maybe in the next couple of years."

Chloe agrees. "I feel like I'm still young. One day I'll feel like I need to have a child, but not right now."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.