The real reason Trisha Goddard lives in a gated community in Connecticut

Former chat show host Trisha Goddard has a happy life in Connecticut with her new fiancé, but the reasoning behind her shock 2010 move from the UK is utterly heartbreaking.

In an interview with fellow presenter Lorraine Kelly, Trisha revealed that she relocated to America to stay out of the limelight following her breast cancer diagnosis. "A few hours after I was diagnosed with breast cancer, they were going to put it in the newspapers and I hadn't even told my family yet," she explained.

"I couldn't stay and be around what celebrities go through today. In America, I can run around, look a mess and not worry."

The star has a beautiful US home

Although the transatlantic move was born out of a need for privacy, Trisha has managed to settle and build a life for herself there, only returning to the UK for work commitments such as her stint on Dancing on Ice.

Fans have seen glimpses inside her gorgeous home on Instagram including her stylish lounge with beige décor. The star also has a bold leopard print sofa elsewhere in her home.

One day, Trisha showed off her modern kitchen space with white marble island, stainless steel appliances and chic white cupboards.

Trisha is a fan of quirky furniture

Speaking to This is Money, Trisha revealed that she bought her US home outright with cash! "I own my own home in South Connecticut here in the US. I bought it with cash so it's all mine. That gives me a sense of security," she reported.

Trisha has lived in the US since 2010

She also describes the property as a "three-storey townhouse on the water". Going on to explain: "There's a pool in my complex, tennis courts nearby, a boatslip, and a lovely boardwalk along the harbour. The house is in a little gated community and there's a good vibe at the moment. We are helping each other out."

