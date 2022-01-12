Rylan Clark's home looks like a museum in quirky new photo The presenter debuted a new corner of his house

Rylan Clark showed off an impressive addition to his modern home on Tuesday – and it looked like the room had been plucked out of a museum or art gallery.

"Match your Alexa to your home," he wrote next to a photo on his Instagram Stories, which showed a dark grey panelled wall with framed gold paper neatly placed inside each square, apart from one. The One Show host had mounted his Alexa on the wall, where it blended in with the other frames to create a neat display.

It is not clear which room Rylan was showing off, but it could have been his open-plan kitchen-living room which follows the same dark grey and metallic colour palette. The kitchen boasts dark Italian concrete cabinets and a white Milano Contour island unit from Wren Kitchens with three pendant lights hanging above it.

The TV star also has a wall-mounted television opposite the sofa, with an electric fireplace integrated into the wall below.

The presenter showed off his new wall-mounted Alexa

Rylan lives in a stunning five-bedroom property that he formerly shared with his husband Dan Neal before their split after six years of marriage. The former couple renovated the property from a bungalow into an Instagram-worthy home, complete with a Big Brother diary room chair and even a swimming pool.

The Strictly – It Takes Two host also recently made fans green with envy after sharing another glimpse at his enormous garden. The sprawling space features a large terrace and patio area with a black table at the centre, along with another seating area next to the lawn.

Rylan has an open-plan living area and kitchen

A patio heater ensures Rylan and his guests can keep warm all year round, while there is also a barbecue and umbrellas for summer entertaining. Meanwhile, there appears to be another covered seating area further down the garden.

"It's snowing," Rylan captioned the Instagram Stories shared with his 1.5 million Instagram followers, before posting another photo showing sunset behind the trees and gardens that line his outdoor space.

