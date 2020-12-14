Robbie Williams and Ayda Field often reveal a look inside their family homes in Los Angeles, London and Malibu. They are currently staying at their property in LA along with their four children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau, and this year they have installed a very unique Christmas tree.

Ayda took to Instagram with a video to discuss the meaning behind the design, explaining that it's intended to lighten the mood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to talk a little tree action. This is my tree. Trees always make me happy and Christmas doesn’t really start until my tree is up and it's finally up," she said.

Ayda shared a photo of her daughter Coco admiring the tree

"So, I thought I would reach out to you, Insta world and ask anyone. For me personally this year, I went silly, I went pink, I went fun because I felt like I needed some silly and some fun and some pink in my life because I've been feeling down with everything that’s been going on. So, I wanted to ask, has anyone out there done anything different with their tree to kind of raise the mood and bring some spirit and some festive fun into your lives because I think we all need it."

Ayda and Robbie have been handmaking Christmas decorations with their children

She went on to add that their tree is particularly different from their usual feature at the family home. "Because you know what, sometimes I do a white tree for years on end. This is obviously not a very serious topic, but let's be a little silly, so please write in with any fun things you’ve done with your tree to brighten your mood. For me, I've gone with pink feathers."

Fans have since shared their own take on Christmas trees amid coronavirus. One commented, "I did a tree covered with glittered pop corn," to which Ayda replied, "Now that sounds super duper jazzy and amazing." Another added, "Ours is a coastal tree with fishes and mirror balls," which Ayda said "sounds very cool!"

