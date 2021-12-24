Ayda Field's mammoth Christmas installation at $32.7m home will leave you speechless The couple's LA home is very festive

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field left her followers amazed on Thursday when she showed off their giant Christmas installation at their family home in Los Angeles, which is thought to be worth $32.7 million.

LOOK: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's international property portfolio is epic – photos

After sharing a glimpse of their Christmas tree inside the living room, the Loose Women star took the camera outside to show off their mammoth snowflake-shaped statue covered with lights on their front lawn – and the sheer size of it means it wouldn't look out of place at a department store.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field Shows Off Children's Amazing Advent Calendars

She wrote: "@robbiewilliams Feeling very festive and very grateful for these snowflakes of mine #holidayseason #christmastree #christmasdecor #christmasdecorations #tistheseason #happyholidays #snowflakes AWxx."

The video, which was set to Robbie's song Snowflakes, was quickly met with comments such as: "That tree tho, wow. Merry Christmas to the Williams household. Hopefully snowflakes will be falling x." Another added: "Wow is that on your lawn. Beautiful," and a third wrote: "Beautiful decorations."

RELATED: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field list £6.7m estate with pool, spa and helicopter hangar

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's luxurious family home was a 'small' villa – inside

Ayda showed off their giant Christmas decorations

The couple primarily live in LA with their four children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau, who already appear to have plenty of presents waiting for them underneath their tree.

Ayda had opted for an unconventional fir made up largely of pampas grass, white feathers and pink accents, with simple white lights as the only decorations. It appeared to be inside their living room, which has large double doors leading out to the garden and has been decorated with blue checked sofas, white fitted cabinets around their TV, and a piano.

The couple inside the living room of their LA home

Elsewhere, their home boasts ten bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a private gym and a swimming pool.

Ayda and Robbie's property portfolio also comprises homes in London and Switzerland, and the pair recently listed their countryside estate in Wiltshire for sale for a jaw-dropping £6.7million.

It comes complete with seven bedrooms as well as an indoor swimming pool, a football pitch, a tennis court, a spa and even a helicopter hangar – so the new owners will have everything they need for rest, relaxation and recreation.

READ: Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Read more HELLO! US stories here