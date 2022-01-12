Ayda Field unveils dreamy sunset garden views in sweet family photo The family are taking advantage of the Californian weather

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field became the envy of her fans on Tuesday, as she enjoyed an al fresco dinner with her children at their family home in Los Angeles.

The mum-of-four shared a photo of two of her children sitting together at an outdoor dining table, while enjoying the beautiful sunset views from their garden. "#Alfrescodining," she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

The snap showed a huge oval-shaped wooden dining table Robbie and Ayda have on a gravel patio area outside their home. And while they're lucky enough to enjoy the Californian sunshine all year round, they also have a patio heater next to the table so they can sit out and keep warm after the sun goes down.

At the weekend, Ayda showcased another idyllic area of the garden, with an enormous trampoline sunk into the lawn. All four of Robbie and Ayda's children were sat out on the trampoline with pillows and blankets to watch another sunset together, and the actress wrote: "It must be love…"

Ayda Field and her children enjoyed an al fresco dinner

"This picture is most people's dreams," one fan commented on the photo. "Fab photo, and what a view," another wrote.

Robbie and Ayda have an impressive property portfolio, with homes in Los Angeles, Malibu, and London. The former Take That singer also has a country estate in Wiltshire that he listed for sale for £7million in September 2021, which has its own football pitch, tennis court, and helicopter hangar.

The children have a trampoline on the lawn where they can play

The family spend much of their time at the house in Los Angeles – and with views like this, who can blame them? The property also boasts an outdoor swimming pool, gym, and even a meditation deck.

Their home in Malibu, meanwhile, previously belonged to Janet Jackson and has four bedrooms, a private swimming pool and amazing sea views from their enormous terrace. What a life!

