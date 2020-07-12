Ayda Field shared a glimpse of her family's gorgeous garden at the weekend, and it's truly awe-inspiring! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Loose Women panellist shared a video of her son Charlie, five, jumping into a large azure swimming pool.

The sun was shining and it looked like the perfect place to be on a hot Los Angeles day. There were two large pool inflatables in the background, one of which was shaped like a lobster, and beyond the pool could be seen a low white wall with a hedge above it and lush foliage beyond.

READ: Robbie Williams reveals he didn't want children with Ayda Field

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shows off incredible pool at family's mansion

The former X Factor judge also posted a photo of Charlie and his older sister Teddy, seven, standing by the pool in matching red-and-white print swimwear and shared another short clip to her main grid, this one showing Charlie leaping into the pool from another side, with white sun loungers visible behind him.

Tagging her husband, singer Robbie Williams, She captioned this video: "@robbiewilliams Future Daredevil #saturdayvibes AWxx."

RELATED: Ayda Field shows off enormous outdoor cinema – and it's incredible

Ayda's followers loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse of family life (and the stunning pool), commenting: "Bravo!! Show what you’ve got Charlie," and: "Love it! Such confidence and joy," and: "So cool! Nothing better than having your own pool in the backyard!" We have to say, we agree…

Ayda and Robbie's children enjoyed their time poolside

Ayda and Robbie own two homes in the U.S and one in the U.K but have been isolating in their Los Angeles home since the pandemic began, alongside their four young children: Charlie, Teddy, one-year-old Coco, and Beau, five months.

The stunning family home has a huge garden, and as well as the pool it also features winding paths, a huge expanse of lawn, and even a tennis court.

Dad-of-four Robbie recently opened up about his experiences during lockdown on an episode of the couple's podcast, (Staying) At Home With The Williamses. The 46-year-old revealed that his and Ayda's children "are flourishing in quarantine," going on to add: "I'm with the kids every day, and I'm with you every day and I love it, and it's beautiful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.