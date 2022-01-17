Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena's £8.5m Marbella mansion is fit for royalty From a tennis court to a spa

Novak Djokovic's property portfolio stretches from Serbia to America and even Marbella, where he owns a mansion that is reportedly worth €10million (£8.5million).

MORE: Novak Djokovic's modest childhood home is nothing like Marbella mansion

The tennis pro – who was not able to compete in the Australian Open amid visa problems – spent a lot of time at the latter amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The family previously lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years, but in December 2020, Novak is said to have made the decision to make their nine-bedroom Marbella home their primary residence.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off impressive sporting skills at his personal massive tennis court

It boasts eight bathrooms, a games room, a tennis court, and even an on-site spa. Take a look inside the home, which would be the perfect spot to isolate…

The star has given glimpses into his home life via Instagram, including the picturesque location of the tennis court. The all-green sporting addition is in a sunken position and is surrounded by white pillars and idyllic palm trees.

The tennis pro has a liking for quirky artwork

During an IGTV, Novak revealed a quirky piece of art on his wall – a bright red and blue painted figure – which could be the star himself.

SEE: Inside Geri Horner's two idyllic homes with husband Christian – with boating lake

LOOK: Andy Murray's private Surrey mansion to raise four children – see inside

Novak even plays tennis indoors

During the lockdown period, Novak turned his living area into a tennis court, batting the ball over a collection of dining room chairs. Usually, the ornate-looking chairs are positioned around a vast dining table that has a decadent chandelier hanging above it.

Novak's family home is incredible regal

They clearly have a penchant for vibrant artwork as there is a large abstract piece hanging on the wall in the dining room and there is a large animal statue splattered in paint.

Through the doors, fans can see that the family has a large outdoor sofa to enjoy the Spanish sunshine.

Jelena revealed the couple's outdoor furniture

In a video of the couple dancing, posted by Jelena to mark her husband's birthday, they revealed large white pillars with a shielded terrace where the dining table and sofa were positioned.

Novak shared a look at their front door

The entranceway to their property is just as grand as the interiors, with huge castle-like wooden doors, black and white chequered floor tiles, and a gilded console table.

Novak and Jelena have a grand hallway

Jelena shared a look at their regal hallway when she cut Novak's hair during the lockdown. "From caveman to my man," she joked, with the clip revealing a large staircase with carved wooden bannisters and a floor-to-ceiling mirror.

READ: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sell $29million New York penthouse

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.