Holly Willoughby makes big change in home life with husband Dan Baldwin The This Morning star lives in a £3million home with her family

Holly Willoughby is set to make some big changes at her £3million family home over the summer, after plans for an extension were approved.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million family home – inside

According to the Mail, Holly will soon begin work to build a first-floor extension at the property, which she first submitted a planning application for in 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares a look inside her living room

The This Morning star - who lives in South-West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – has owned her six-bedroom home since 2011 and carried out extensive renovation work over the past decade.

Holly and Dan had wanted to add a first-floor side and front extension and build a side dormer roof extension, but their neighbours reportedly expressed concerns about the prospect of building noise. Back in 2016, the couple's plans to add a two-storey extension were also denied.

Holly Willoughby is set to add a first floor extension at her family home

Although Holly keeps a lot of her family life under wraps, the presenter has shown off glimpses of her incredible home on Instagram, including her spacious kitchen and stylish living room, and she clearly loves spending time there.

MORE: This Morning stars' luxury homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, more

Chatting in an interview with her This Morning co-star, Phillip Schofield, the star said that following the coronavirus lockdowns she wants to continue spending more time at home where possible.

The This Morning host has owned her home since 2011

"There's no reason why you have to go across town for a meeting. You can do those things on Zoom within your house and then you’re there when the kids get back from school. That type of thing, that real home time," Holly shared.

"The kids have really enjoyed me being back in the afternoons a lot more and most afternoons I am, because This Morning is in the morning, but quite often I’ll have bits and bobs to do. So for me, just having that time at home, I don’t want to give too much of that back now."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.