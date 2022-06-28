Meghan Markle wows in unearthed selfie inside former Toronto home The Duchess of Sussex used to live in Canada

Meghan Markle has proved her interior taste is just as chic as her fashion sense in an unearthed snap taken inside of her former Toronto home.

The Duchess of Sussex looked every inch the superstar as she posed with her feet up on a chair, revealing her bare legs and Ugg boots.

In the reflection of the mirror, her beautifully styled dining space could be fully admired, and it included a cowhide style rug and a white dining table. Meghan sat in a string tub chair to take her cute snap, snuggled up to a faux fur throw.

The room was painted white and had dark wooden floors but personality was then added with a bull's head hanging on the wall, artwork and plenty of plants.

Meghan's very chic former dining room

The Duchess lived in Canada while filming Suits and her home for several years was showcased on her now deleted Instagram account as well as on her now taken down personal blog, The Tig.

Meghan is a fan of plain white sheets

Meghan didn't live in the apartment alone though as she had her dogs Guy and Bogart to keep her company and they also featured heavily on her website and social channels.

Other previously posted shots have unveiled various parts of Meghan's former home including a very impressive, meticulously organised walk-in wardrobe with rows of show-stopping high heels. The amazing collection featured heels from Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu plus her go-to designer Sarah Flint.

We love the beautifully styled corners of Meghan's previous house

Her posts have even revealed her bedroom, complete with grey fabric bed and crisp white sheets. The photograph showed Guy snuggled up inside the covers in 2016 and she wrote: "Laundry day. He's allowed. #adoptdontshop #snowday #laymedowninsheetsoflinen."

The gorgeous property was styled perfectly for Instagram, including a rainbow coordinated bookshelf and a picture-perfect console table with peonies, coffee table books, a candle and a reed diffuser.

