Novak Djokovic's modest childhood home is nothing like Marbella mansion

Novak Djokovic may now share a beautiful home in Marbella with his wife Jelena, which is reportedly worth €10million (£8.5million), but the tennis star had very humble beginnings.

Back in 2020, the sports star took Graham Bensinger on a tour of his childhood home town in his native Serbia, including where his grandparents lived, where he went to school and the places he played with his friends.

"We're coming into the playground area where we used to spend a lot of time," he said, pointing out a large blue mural featuring the faces of his grandfather and himself.

"It's basically just under the apartment...that's grandpa's apartment right there, first floor," Novak continued. The traditional concrete block of flats appears to be very modest, with windows overlooking the parking area and football pitch where he used to play.

During the chat, Novak revealed that his friend Neven Markovic also used to live within the same building, and they met when they were just 12 years old.

The tennis star shared a look at his childhood neighbourhood in Serbia

Now, Novak owns several beautiful homes across the globe, including two in America and one in Marbella.

He made the big move to Marbella along with his wife and their two children Stefan and Tara after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.

The family spent the coronavirus pandemic locked down at the property and then in December 2020 the decision was made that they would permanently reside there.

Novak and Jelena now live in Marbella

Inside, the mansion boasts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a games room, an on-site spa and, of course, a tennis court.

Novak has given glimpses into his home life via Instagram, including the picturesque location of the tennis court. It sits in a sunken position and is surrounded by white pillars and idyllic palm trees.

During the lockdown period, Novak turned his living area into a tennis court, batting the ball over a collection of dining room chairs. Usually, the ornate-looking chairs are positioned around a vast dining table that has a decadent chandelier hanging above it.

