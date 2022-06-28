The unexpected thing the Queen and Kris Jenner have in common Her Majesty would be impressed by Kris' home feature

The Queen is the head of the monarchy and Kris Jenner is head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but that's not all they have in common – they both also have very impressive crockery collections inside their homes

In a brand new photo taken inside of Her Majesty's Scottish home of Holyroodhouse, during her stay there for Royal Week, two large wooden dressers filled with antique plates could be seen.

We've also witnessed the Queen's decadent State Dining Room inside Buckingham Palace dressed up for a soiree and there are plenty of dreamy dinner plates on show then.

We can only imagine how many tea cups and plates the monarch has across her property portfolio.

The Queen has a large collection of fine China

Kim Kardashian's mother Kris is also a massive fan of collecting crockery; in fact, she has an entire room dedicated to fine China and it's aptly coined her 'Dish Room'.

The museum-worthy space is filled with pricey pieces which are perfectly displayed in colour-coordinated collections under bright white lights.

Her gorgeous crockery is used for state banquets

It's been reported by the Daily Mail that the whole room totals a whopping $20,000 and we're not surprised considering that the shelves contain special pieces from designers Hermès and Gucci, some of which are incredibly rare.

"Gorgeous" and "beautiful" were some of the comments about Kris' unique dinner plate room. One fan even added: "I'm totally envious. Best room in the house."

Kris Jenner's dish room is seriously impressive

It's not the only feature these two ladies' homes have in common, as the Queen also has a swimming pool at Buckingham Palace, and it wouldn't be a Jenner mansion without a luxury pool.

While Kris' brand new $20million mansion next door to daughter Khloe may seem pricey, the Queen wins when it comes to property value as her London home of Buckingham Palace alone is estimated to have a market value of a whopping £3.7billion!

