Ronan Keating's wife Storm debuts ultra-modern glass living room in new home

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have shared a glimpse at the living room in their new family home, and it's gorgeous.

READ: Ronan Keating moves into forever home – and reveals gorgeous country views

Storm took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of daughter Coco, one, dancing in the spacious room, where a white shearling chair could be seen next to what appears to be a black piano. Perhaps most impressive, though, was the windows covering the entire back wall, offering breathtaking views of the blue skies and trees in their garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Storm Keating shares glimpse inside their stunning former home

It comes just hours after Storm posted another snap of Ronan and son Cooper, four, playing chess in the kitchen. As well as more floor-to-ceiling windows, the room also featured a marble worktop, white stools and gold pendant lights.

The Keatings moved at the end of 2021 after they constructed their own home – with a huge input from Storm.

PHOTOS: Inside Ronan and Storm Keating's incredible former English farmhouse

SHOP: 9 stylish soft furnishings on eBay that are cosy AND under £75

Boyzone singer Ronan said there had been several delays in constructing their new property. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his son Cooper nestled among storage bags, he wrote: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

"We finally moved into our new home - a house that @stormykeating built not because she wanted to, but because she had to get her family into their home regardless of Covid, Brexit and the unfortunate people we met along the way who took advantage of our naivety and trust."

Ronan and Storm previously show off the beautiful rolling country views with a snap of Cooper and Coco playing with two huge baskets next to a chic leather rocker.

The couple have even set up their own home Instagram account, @thekeatingshouse, to keep their followers updated on their renovations. Explaining their love for modern glass elements, they wrote: "You may have noticed from our previous post that our home has a concrete structure and not the traditional timber frame. This is because we wanted to create large walls of glass throughout the house allowing us to see out of, and be connected with the surrounding landscape on every elevation.

"We love nature and spending time in it, plus having been inspired by contemporary Australian architecture, natural light was important to us also. Some of the glass openings in our design span over 11m long, so concrete and steel reinforcement allows these design elements to work."

READ: 12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.