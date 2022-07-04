Ronan Keating's epic country estate he shares with son Jack could rival the Love Island villa The Boyzone singer's vast country estate could easily rival Casa Amor

Ronan Keating's 23-year-old son Jack is officially a Love Islander, having made his entrance on Sunday night to join several singles at Casa Amor, the ITV show's second luxury villa.

Yet the Irish bombshell is used to a lavish lifestyle, thanks to the palatial family home he shares with his famous dad, stepmum Storm Keating, and his siblings Missy, Ali, Cooper and Coco.

WATCH: Ronan Keating films music video in beautiful garden

The Boyzone singer previously said there had been several delays in constructing their new property, and also revealed the big role that Storm had played in the build. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his son Cooper nestled among storage bags, Ronan wrote: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

The Keating's home boasts a lavish kitchen office

"We finally moved into our new home - a house that @stormykeating built not because she wanted to, but because she had to get her family into their home regardless of Covid, Brexit and the unfortunate people we met along the way who took advantage of our naivety and trust."

Ronan and Storm have already shared their first look inside the home on social media, and it boasts beautiful rolling country views.

The couple have taken advantage of the scenery with floor-to-ceiling windows, where they have positioned a chic leather rocker, and two huge baskets where their children Cooper and Coco had fun playing.

Ronan and Storm Keating have moved into a new home

"My basket cases & my rocker," Storm captioned the photo, which won the approval of Ronan's The One Show co-host Alex Jones, who commented: "I love the rocker!!!"

The couple look set to share plenty of updates on the build and styling of their forever home with their fans, as they have followed the likes of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan by setting up a dedicated home account on Instagram.

The property is located in the countryside with plenty of land for their children to explore

They haven't revealed where the property is, but previously lived in a luxurious manor house in Barnes, just outside of London. According to her blog, Storm had wanted a property that reminded her of her childhood growing up on a farm.

"When we're at the house (which we've already started referring to as the farm) we feel like we're miles away from everything," she wrote.

