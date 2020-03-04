Singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are currently preparing for the arrival of their baby daughter but one thing that doesn't seem to need any work is their chic living space, as they proved on Instagram! Storm posted a sweet video from her husband's birthday on Tuesday, which showed her carrying a cake as she and the couple's two-year-old Cooper sang Happy Birthday to the ex-Boyzone star before he blew out his candles (with a little help from his son). Storm captioned the clip: "Daddy's Birthday @RoKeating"

WATCH: Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares glimpse inside their stunning home

The sweet video showed a glimpse of the couple's kitchen/dining room, which looked large and stylish yet down to earth – including a light wood table decorated with a vase of gorgeous flowers and a fridge covered in photos. The living space beyond was painted in white and light grey with polished wood floors for a warm but minimalist effect, and there was a flight of stairs with a marble-effect bannister visible in the background.

Ronan and Storm have been married since 2015

READ: Storm Keating celebrates husband Ronan's birthday in the sweetest way ahead of welcoming second baby

The family was celebrating Ronan's 43rd birthday and will have more to look forward to in the next few weeks. Their son Cooper, who they welcomed on 2017, will turn three on 27 April. Storm is also pregnant, and although the couple hasn't revealed her exact due date they have shared the gender – and the fact that she should be arriving soon! Speaking on Good Morning Britain last month, Ronan said: "We're having a little girl… We have a name but we're keeping that under wraps for a while. She's six or seven weeks away."

MORE: Inside Michael Jackson's son Bigi’s jaw-dropping new mansion

He added: "There's a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited. Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I'm up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright." Ronan also shares three children with his ex-wife Yvonne: Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali. On his Magic Breakfast radio show back in November, the star said that this would be his last child, saying: "It's very exciting, but I think that's it now, no more."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.