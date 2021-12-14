9 stylish soft furnishings on eBay that are cosy AND under £75

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s that time of year when we turn our home into our very own cosy castle, piling on the blankets, the fair-isle cushions and make hot chocolate/gingerbread lattes/hot toddies on tap.

The best cosy home things to buy are soft, warm and oh-so snuggly and we’ve found some of the cutest soft furnishings on eBay Home Outlet – and they’re all affordable too. Here’s what we’re buying for our home this winter from eBay…

Grey Woven Chevron Throw, from £75, eBay

When you’re cosying up in front of your Christmas movie, a snuggly blanket is a must, and the monochrome print of this chevron throw will match any interiors trend.

Fair Isle cushion, £21.65, eBay

This fairisle cushion screams winter and will add a festive touch to your living room.

Love cushion, £16.08, eBay

Or feel the love with this chenille Love emblazoned cushion - it’ll last you till Valentine’s Day.

The White Company table lamp, £64.99, eBay

Mood lighting is essential for cosying up on a winter’s day. The White Company’s glass table lamp comes with a linen white shade.

Velvet footstool, £39.99, eBay

For a sumptuously cosy feel, a splash of velvet is just the ticket – add this velvet footstool to your living room for the ultimate in comfort. Available in blue, green, pink or grey.

Villeroy & Boch glasses, from £11.75, eBay

With a golden star print, cosy up your tipple with these stunning long drink glasses. We’ll be drinking our Mulled wine from these!

Villeroy & Boch fondue set, from £24, eBay

Did somebody say fondue? Really, what is better for a cosy winter’s supper than a warming fondue – you can pretend you’re enjoying some Apres-ski in St Moritz.

Metal firepit, £47.99, eBay

Don’t forget your garden either – you can make it another cosy room with an outdoor fire pit. Made from durable steel, it’ll see you through the seasons. Don’t forget the smores!

John Cotton mattress topper, £39.99, eBay

If you haven’t got a mattress topper yet, you don’t know what you’re missing out on. It adds another level of comfort and support to your sleep, and is hypoallergenic and memory foam, too.

