Disney fans are obsessed with Primark's new Mickey Mouse bar cart – and it's only £50 Bring some Disney magic into your home

Primark has done it again. After the success of their chic gold bar cart that sells out quickly every time it is back in stock, the high street store has launched a new design – and Disney fans are going wild for it.

As part of their collection with Disney, the brand has released a black drinks trolley in the shape of Mickey Mouse's face, promising to add some "Disney magic" to any space.

Primark's new Mickey Mouse trolley is available for £50

The clever design features the outline of Mickey's face and ears, and is set upon four wheels. Two glass shelves offer space for serving or displaying drinks, or you could even use it to showcase books and magazines, plants and home accessories as pictured.

The trolley is available in stores now at the bargain price of £50, and unsurprisingly, it's proved a hit with Disney fans who are desperate to snap one up.

The high street store previously sold this gold bar cart

"Oh my goodness. That is so cute I have to get it," one commented. A second agreed: "Oh my gosh I need this in my life!" Another wrote: "Obsessed."

The drinks trolley isn't the only Disney homeware fans can look out for, as other pieces in the new collection include everything from Mickey Mouse charger plates and a velvet throw to stationery and even pegs, so your entire house can receive a kitsch update.

Meanwhile, fans of a more pared-back minimalistic vibe will love the retailer's new home accessories line, which ticks all of the trend boxes for 2022.

Primark's SS22 homeware is proving popular with shoppers

Muted tones of cream, white and black run across the entire collection, including waffle and tufted textured cushions, and decorative vases that would provide an on-trend update to any living room. The photo frames, plant pots and ornaments will all help to refresh your bedroom or home office, and are available for as little as £2.50 apiece.

The full collection is available in stores now from just £1, and will no doubt be snapped up quickly. Race you to the checkout!

