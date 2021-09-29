Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo asks fan opinions on rustic dining room Princess Beatrice's husband has an eye for design

As Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Instagram bio reads, he is a husband, dad, property specialist and designer – and he has certainly flexed his interior design credentials with his latest photograph of a beautiful rustic dining room.

Princess Beatrice's husband uploaded the shot late on Tuesday evening, asking fans for their thoughts and his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, who is also in the design business, couldn't help but comment.

Loading the player...

Dara, who is mother to Edoardo's child Christopher (nickname Wolfie), simply wrote: "Yes!" to give her seal of approval for the room's design.

The space has a bold finish featuring a lot of natural wood elements. There is a curved dining table, wooden chairs topped with padded cushions and along the far wall is a huge, stained wood sideboard. The flooring is kept dark, and a brown feature wall adds another rich touch to the room.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveiled a dining room he's been working on

Accessories are kept to a minimum, but the modern artworks and cream ornaments bring different textures into the space.

The majority of the comments shared praise for the look, with one follow writing: "Perfection," and another adding: "Spectacular."

Their royal home is just as beautiful

While others suggested the room could benefit from a rug. One fan penned: "Just needs a rug," and another agreed: "Some sort of rug maybe."

We are sure Edoardo uses his design expertise at his own home with Princess Beatrice too. Royal fans have only had small glimpses into their private quarters at St James's Palace which they share with their new baby daughter, but what we have seen is pretty beautiful.

Princess Beatrice and her family live at St James's Palace

One room is filled with personalised photographs in mis-matched frames while another has been painted in a statemement rust shade.

As well as their palace residence, the couple recently viewed a beautiful country home on the market for around £3million, the MailOnline revealed, so they could be set for a life in the Cotswolds very soon.

