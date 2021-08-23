Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together, but the property developer is also a father to his son Wolfie, otherwise known as Christopher Mapelli Mozzi.

READ: Princess Beatrice reveals personalised home ahead of £3m countryside move

It's likely that Wolfie spends time at St James's Palace with his father and step-mother, but he also lives in London with his mother Dara Huang, and she recently shared new snaps of the four-year-old inside their modern abode.

They showed Wolfie dressed in beige trousers and a white top as he lay on the floor of the living room, crawling underneath the glass coffee table to play with a toy aeroplane and other figurines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares a peek inside home with Edoardo

The table was placed on a cowhide rug, and on top sat a series of books, a large vase and a pair of white and silver trainers.

"Baby GQ discovers a new architectural, glass-cube structure," Dara captioned the photo. While many of her followers commented on how grown up her son looks, others couldn't take their eyes off her beautiful interior – and how she keeps it so picture-perfect with children.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother's incredible house could be a show home

READ: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo is an interior design pro - see dining room

Dara Huang shared these sweet new photos of Wolfie inside their modern living room

"Lovely space xx," wrote one, and another added: "I’m loving the new table setting…golden goose kid trainers matched with the chess set."

A third remarked: "How do you get him to not touch/move all those beautiful pieces on the coffee table? We had to get rid of ours because our 4 year old and 15 month old would just move everything and break whatever is on the coffee table!"

The interiors expert lives in London with her son

The rest of the room has tall ceilings, big windows and follows a neutral colour scheme, with two linen cream sofas and a large fireplace flanked by two exposed cream bookshelves. A wooden ladder rests against them and a large light fixture could be seen in the reflection of the mirror above the fireplace – which doubles as a TV.

Dara previously pointed out the interesting feature, writing: "A lovely quiet summer night in my living room. I made this super cost effective 'one-way mirror' TV out of plexiglass and window film screwed into a timber frame."

SEE: Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.