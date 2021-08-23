﻿
beatrice-edoardo

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's modern home is the perfect playground – photos

Wolfie's mother lives in Kensington and Chelsea

Nichola Murphy

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together, but the property developer is also a father to his son Wolfie, otherwise known as Christopher Mapelli Mozzi. 

It's likely that Wolfie spends time at St James's Palace with his father and step-mother, but he also lives in London with his mother Dara Huang, and she recently shared new snaps of the four-year-old inside their modern abode.

They showed Wolfie dressed in beige trousers and a white top as he lay on the floor of the living room, crawling underneath the glass coffee table to play with a toy aeroplane and other figurines.

The table was placed on a cowhide rug, and on top sat a series of books, a large vase and a pair of white and silver trainers.

"Baby GQ discovers a new architectural, glass-cube structure," Dara captioned the photo. While many of her followers commented on how grown up her son looks, others couldn't take their eyes off her beautiful interior – and how she keeps it so picture-perfect with children. 

dara-huang-wolfie-home

Dara Huang shared these sweet new photos of Wolfie inside their modern living room

"Lovely space xx," wrote one, and another added: "I’m loving the new table setting…golden goose kid trainers matched with the chess set." 

A third remarked: "How do you get him to not touch/move all those beautiful pieces on the coffee table? We had to get rid of ours because our 4 year old and 15 month old would just move everything and break whatever is on the coffee table!"

wolfie-living-room

The interiors expert lives in London with her son

The rest of the room has tall ceilings, big windows and follows a neutral colour scheme, with two linen cream sofas and a large fireplace flanked by two exposed cream bookshelves. A wooden ladder rests against them and a large light fixture could be seen in the reflection of the mirror above the fireplace – which doubles as a TV. 

Dara previously pointed out the interesting feature, writing: "A lovely quiet summer night in my living room. I made this super cost effective 'one-way mirror' TV out of plexiglass and window film screwed into a timber frame."

