Princess Beatrice reveals personalised home ahead of £3m countryside move

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice opened up to Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!'s Back to School digital issue and while speaking honestly about her dyslexia and homeschooling experiences, she inadvertently also revealed her private home on the video call.

The pregnant royal glowed in a bright blue top as she chatted away to Giovanna, with a surprisingly homely backdrop behind her.

To Beatrice's right there are two pieces of gold-framed artwork hanging on the wall and behind her is a cream dresser with a gorgeous vintage-style mirror hanging above it. What's clear from this small glimpse of the room is that it is filled with photographs, becoming a personal haven for Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Each surface and wall has been carefully utilised to showcase special memories – and we love it!

One of the rooms is painted in a rust shade

It is not the first look we've had inside the walls of the palace though, as her video calls during the coronavirus pandemic have allowed royal fans to peek inside on a few occasions.

Beatrice lives at St James's Palace

Another virtual appearance with her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, the Duchess of York, showed one room is decorated with bold burnt orange walls. It has a large fireplace where Beatrice has displayed a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo.

It is believed that the Princess and her husband are currently residing at St James's Palace in London, however, that could all change very soon. The couple recently viewed a beautiful country home on the market for around £3million, the MailOnline revealed, so they could be set for a life in the Cotswolds very soon.

The couple are rumoured to be moving to the countryside

The Oxfordshire house, near Blenheim Palace, supposedly comes complete with a party barn and a swimming pool, so there are plenty of luxurious features for Beatrice and Edoardo to enjoy. Watch this space!

