Nicole Scherzinger opens doors to jaw-dropping monochrome mansion - watch tour

Nicole Scherzinger shared a hilarious video with her fans on Tuesday and inadvertently gave her fans a tour of her utterly breathtaking home.

The Masked Singer star lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Thom Evans and they have the most epic pad. The clip saw the star jump up from the sofa and run to the toilet in a comedy sketch and she accompanied the video with the caption: "When you've had one too many tacos on taco Tuesdays."

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off her jaw-dropping LA home

Nicole's lounge has a clear monochrome theme with white couch and white fireplace along with black coffee table and black in-built shelves. The space has been carefully curated with lots of ornaments and books, and it looks so chic.

The star shares her house with partner Thom

As Nicole sprints past her dining space, we catch a glimpse of her vast dining table and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the LA hills.

Stopping for a look in her large hallway mirror, Nicole reveals that this area also has a stylish black and white theme with large black mirror and beautiful rug.

Lastly the guest toilet is unveiled, and even that small space has been meticulously designed – and it appears to be where Nicole keeps some of her music accolades in frames above the loo.

Nicole helped to design the property

Fans were seriously impressed by the impromptu tour and declared their love for Nicole's immaculate interiors.

Singer Caitlin Crosby wrote: "Your house looks like heaven! I just come and drink wine with u," and another fan added: "I love her den! It was featured on her fabulous house tour. Gorgeous home." A third wrote: "Love your new house."

Architectural Digest got invited into Nicole's amazing home to explore the interiors and one thing was clear, she knows her own mind. The star took on a lot of decisions throughout the design process, choosing everything from the wood to the kitchen countertops.

The property also boasts an outdoor swing and a secret cinema room – now that's what we call an A-list home!

