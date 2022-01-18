Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside $3.7m Sydney home - complete with private elevator The Pitch Perfect star also owns homes in LA and New York

Rebel Wilson gave fans a glimpse inside her jaw-dropping Sydney home this week as she promoted her appearance on the Life Uncut podcast.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in pink mini dress in candid new photo

The Pitch Perfect star invited hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne inside her $3.7million Birchgrove property, sharing a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram while inadvertently showing off her minimalist living room in the process. The spacious room is filled with natural light and clean lines, with a huge U-shaped white sofa taking pride of place in the center of the room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in skinny jeans inside $3.7m Sydney home

One wall is covered with built-in shelves adorned with family photos and trinkets. On the opposite wall sits a mounted flat-screen TV.

Rebel's living room appears to be an open-plan setup, with a tall table and chairs spotted in the background in front of windows covered in white drapes.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a vision in gorgeous leggings

MORE: Rebel Wilson turns heads in gorgeous mini-skirt

Rebel looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, wearing a pair of skinny jeans that highlighted her lean legs and an oversized white shirt.

The actress bought her three-bedroom home in November 2014 and has reportedly spent an estimated $1million renovating it.

Rebel looked amazing in her skinny jeans

Last year, Rebel revealed that she had spent $70,000 installing a private elevator, telling her fans on social media: "Who wants to walk up all the time? Sometimes I do, but sometimes I want my own private elevator. So, I've got it, and I'm loving it."

Rebel has an impressive property portfolio worth $16million. She also owns a two-storey West Hollywood home worth $2.95million which she bought in 2016, and a $2.95million, two-bedroom New York penthouse which she purchased in 2017.

Speaking of her New York home – which has an underground secure car park and a 24-hour doorman and concierge – Rebel told Women's Wear Daily at the time: "I just love New York and since I'm filming a movie here this summer, I thought I may as well buy a place."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.