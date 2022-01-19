Inside Jenna Dewan's stunning $4.7million family home with fiancé Steve Kazee The actress lives with her fiancé and two children

It has been a whirlwind couple of years for Jenna Dewan, following the birth of her son Callum and her engagement to partner Steve Kazee. Adding another big life event into the mix, the couple moved into a beautiful $4.7million (£3.4million) mansion in Encino, Los Angeles in 2021.

The 7,200-square-foot mansion has incredible amenities including a temperature-controlled wine closet, state-of-the-art kitchen with two islands, a home cinema and private garden with a swimming pool.

There are four bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, along with an outdoor kitchen and bar, and a putting green, which Jenna appears to have transformed into a play area for her son Callum.

Jenna Dewan has an outdoor play area for her son Callum

Photos shared by Jenna on Instagram showed how she has filled the space with toys including a slide, sand and water table, and a mini basketball hoop.

The rest of the garden, meanwhile, has a swimming pool surrounded by a terrace area and lawn, with a covered seating area under a large balcony on the first floor of the house.

Jenna bought her Encino home in 2021

Jenna occasionally shares glimpses inside her home on social media, and recently posted a photo from her home gym, which has mats on the floor and a range of equipment including weights, a foam roller and a full-length mirror.

Jenna and Steve Kazee have a home gym

Her bedroom, meanwhile, is decorated in monochrome tones with cream walls, white bedding and a woven throw on top. Jenna shared a photo from her bed, which has a black wooden frame with lights on either side, as she admitted she was "fighting for space every single night" with her pet dogs.

The actress previously shared a look inside her bedroom

Jenna and Steve previously lived in a modern rental property in San Fernando Valley, which she proudly revealed after enlisting interior designer Erin Fetherston and online retailer AllModern to create a space that reflects her "warm, calm, chic" style.

The actress opened up about her interiors style in an interview showcasing the décor, telling AllModern: "Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste. I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium."

