Nicole Scherzinger stuns in daring bathtub video – fans all say same thing The 43-year-old looks flawless!

Nicole Scherzinger is one brave woman! On Monday, the Pussycats Dolls star took the plunge – quite literally –as she endured a freezing cold bath.

Nicole, 43, shared a video with her fans on Instagram showing her laying in the icy water in a bath that has been set up outside.

Despite her discomfort, she still looks incredible in a striking white bikini that highlights her flawless figure, with her long hair tied up in a top knot.

"3°C 39°F, 6 minute cold plunge. You have to breath through to break through," she captioned the clip. "Let's get it [sic]."

Nicole works hard to maintain her incredible figure

Nicole's followers were quick to praise the star for her bravery. "U r amazing for this!" one wrote, while a second wrote: "DAMN GIRL!!! WOW, I want to challenge myself with this!!!" "Looking like THE ice queen," a third enthused. A fourth wrote: "SIS YOU HAVE MY BIGGEST RESPECT!"

It's no secret that Nicole puts a big focus on her health and fitness. She also watches what she eats. In a 2020 interview with People, the star shared a typical food diary, revealing that she tends to start each day with a cold-pressed green juice, Greek yoghurt, agave, granola, banana, brown rice, and Japanese tea.

The star frequently shares workout videos with fans

For lunch, she might eat some smoked turkey breast with lite Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil. A typical snack would be a cup of cut-up pineapple and blueberries, while for dinner Nicole will choose gluten-free pasta, tomato basil sauce, and some shaved parmesan.

That’s not to say she doesn't occasionally treat herself. Speaking to Women's Health in 2019, the singer revealed: "When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps - salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots."

