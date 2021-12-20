Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body is incredible - here are her fitness secrets The Pussycat Dolls star takes a balances approach to exercise

Nicole Scherzinger looks incredible in a bikini - fact. The former Pussycat Dolls star showed off her sculpted physique and enviable abs as she strolled on golden sands in Dubai on Sunday, and fans couldn't get enough of her gym-honed figure.

Taking to Instagram to share several loved up snaps with her beau Thom Evans, Nicole looked radiant in a neon green bikini as her raven hair flowed past her shoulders. While the singer donned vibrant swimwear, her ruby player boyfriend Thom rocked Baywatch red shorts as they both stood in under palm trees with sunglasses on. Dreamy!

Several famous faces rushed to the comments to compliment the star, including Paris Hilton, who left several flame emoji's under Nicole's Instagram post.

"Body goals!" committed one fan, while another quickly agreed: "I need your abs at 43! Incredible". So what are Nicole's health and fitness secrets to looking so great?

The star looked incredible in a neon green bikini

The songstress previously told Cosmopolitan that she hasn't always had a healthy relationship with fitness, going so far as to wake up in the night to workout, all in an attempt to get smaller thighs. Having made a breakthrough with her health in recent years, the star now prefers a balanced approach to exercise - which, in turn, has improved her relationship with her body.

Motivation is key to Nicole's health and fitness. Speaking to Women's Health, Nicole said: "Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, - we try to do different things."

A killer playlist, fuelling her body with great food and varied workouts also help to keep the star's health in check.

Nicole prefers to make her workouts fun and varied

It's not the first time Nicole has stunned fans with her bikini body. Earlier this year, the star set pulses racing with a seriously impressive workout video.

The Pussycat Dolls star wrote: "I don’t dance…I WERK", over a video of herself lifting dumbells, working up a sweat on the cycling machine and stretching on a bench press. We are seriously impressed.

Nicole received a flurry of support from her celebrity friends who were completely starstruck over her steamy video. "Nobody is that fit darling! U are so incredibly stunning" wrote Natasha Bedingfield, whilst Laverne Cox commented: "Okay we're working out in bikinis now. The bar is raised yet again. Going back to sleep I'll deal with this tomorrow. Thanks Nicole. You look insane."

