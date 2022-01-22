The Masked Singer judge Rita Ora’s £8million home is undergoing huge renovations - details

Rita Ora may have spent much of the past year in the US and Australia, where she works on The Voice Australia, but she is planning to put down roots in the UK after investing in an incredible London home.

The Masked Singer judge spent £7.5million on a Grade II-listed six-bedroom mansion in Primrose Hill in February 2021, and has since been granted planning permission to carry out extensive renovations on the property.

Rita, 31, is planning to modernise the home and add a number of security features, including a panic room and hi-tech CCTV system that would typically be found in airports.

Other additions to the property include a new shower and dressing room, a fireplace in the master bedroom and a pantry.

It is no surprise that security is a priority for Rita, whose former home was burgled in 2015. The singer and her sister were woken up by the terrifying incident, and £200,000 of her belongings were stolen.

Rita Ora owns an £8million property in Primrose Hill, London

An official report when Rita applied for planning permission said: "Due to her success, her fame, her wealth and exposure to the public and media, this all leaves her open to unknown sinister risks/intentions.

"There are two rooms that can be used as a safe room where the client can go as a last safe haven. The door must be strong with good locks, and whichever room is chosen must have good mobile phone coverage."

Rita rarely shares photos from her home on social media, but clearly has an eye for interior design, and even has her own homeware collection. The singer unveiled the collection in February 2020, with six different luxurious bedding designs inspired by her style.

"Interiors are a passion of mine and it’s been fun to be able to incorporate my favourite things into the designs. As I have a hectic schedule, I love being able to relax in beautiful bedding and the collection encapsulates luxury, style and comfort!" she said.

