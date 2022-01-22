Alan Carr's retro farmhouse was estranged husband Paul Drayton's passion - inside

Alan Carr is thought to divide his time between London and a rural home in Kent which he previously shared with his husband Paul Drayton, but the pair have sadly announced their split after 13 years together.

RELATED: 8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark

The Chatty Man star and Paul said in a joint statement: "After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating. They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

It is not known what their living arrangements will be going forwards, but Alan previously told The Mirror that Paul has a passion for looking after the animals on their farm. The comedian said: "He names the animals. I’m sitting and watching Pointless, he runs in [and says] 'Rihanna’s dead She’s dead. Hit by a tractor.'

"I like London, I dip in and out. It’s not really my thing. But it’s nice. Paul O’Grady‘s down the road."

Take a look at the glimpses the former couple have shared inside their bright, retro home…

Alan Carr's home has a quirky style just like him

During an appearance on Lorraine, Alan allowed viewers to glimpse at his home life – and his office space is just as zany as his personality. Behind the funny man, there is a large world map and to the side of him, there are three box-style shelves decorated with ornaments. There is a pop-art inspired portrait of Whitney Houston propped up against the wall and an eerie-looking bunny head.

SEE: Kristen Bell shares peek inside new $4.3m LA home – and it's so unexpected

MORE: Luke Bryan's 150-acre family home in Nashville has an emotional backstory

Alan and Paul's home is beautifully colourful

Alan let his 926k-strong Instagram following see another part of his colourful house when Paul took a selfie alongside their dog. In what could be his living room, Alan's collection of books are clear to see, and he has dressed the space with fun ornaments like a golden pineapple and dog statue. He also has a framed photograph of him and Melanie Sykes at the British LGBT awards back in 2017 on display.

The comedian posed in front of the fireplace as he rang in 2022

The star posed in front of a beautiful fireplace with a white marble surround and a retro round piece of art hanging on the wall above. The room has dark floorboards and a TV positioned on a black unit in the corner of the room, although it's not clear whether the photo was taken at his Kent home.

Paul shared a look at their hallway

Paul also previously revealed their hallway features a wood and glass unit with a blue trunk underneath and a large picture above. "Another fabulous piece from @connorbrothersofficial taking pride of place in the hall!" he wrote.

The star's revealed his patterned wallpaper

During another Lorraine interview, Alan revealed one of the bedrooms at his countryside retreat. His cottage has wooden beams and the walls have been covered in a vintage-style wallpaper.

The star was born in Weymouth and was brought up in the north of England before moving to London for many years. Although he did admit to the Evening Standard that he once moved out of his home in Crouch End due to unwanted callers at the door. He said: "People would come to my door and pretend to sell stuff just so they could look at my house."

MORE: Rachel Brosnahan's Mrs Maisel-inspired New York home is so eclectic

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.