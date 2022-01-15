Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer so far? Find out the three celebrities who have been unmasked ahead of the new episodes…

We were delighted when the wackiest singing competition on TV returned earlier this month. As usual, ITV have pulled out all of the stops to create a range of brand new incredible costumes for series three of The Masked Singer.

Series three has already proved itself as just as entertaining and three famous faces have been unveiled so far. Ahead of another new episode this weekend, no doubt full of head-scratching clues, catch up on who was has been unmasked up until now…

Chandelier

Week one saw the masks take to the stage for the first time to try and impress judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall. However, after the audience voted it down to just two contenders, it was Chandelier who was voted off the show and told to unmask.

Eventually, it was revealed that M People singer Heather Small was behind the mask. Heather had disguised her signature voice so as not to immediately give the game away. "The challenge was to disguise my voice so the panel couldn’t get to guess who I was," the star said. "I wanted it to be a real surprise and I think I achieved that."

Heather Small was Chandelier

Snow Leopard

The second episode saw Snow Leopard voted off after another tense sing-off. The animal costume ended up being TV presenter and Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford OBE.

Gloria, 81, explained to viewers why she wanted to take part: "I genuinely love this programme, I couldn't believe it when I was asked to take part. I'm of a certain age and it was a challenge. It sounded like a lot of fun and I thought I'd like to try it."

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford was behind the Snow Leopard mask

Lionfish

Episode three saw another round of performances with even more clues as to who is behind the masks. But, at the end of the show, it was Lionfish who had to reveal their true identity.

Will Young was Lionfish

It turns out that Lionfish was singer and Pop Idol winner Will Young! The artist said of his time on the show: "I thought the challenge of disguising my voice would be fantastic and also I loved the idea of playing a character!"

