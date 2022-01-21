Hours after clearing out her kitchen cupboards, Frankie Bridge has kicked off the new year with a big change to her wardrobe.

"This is what happens when Joolie comes for just a little clear out. Now I can fill it back up – woop woop!" the Loose Women star said as she shared a clip inside her spacious dressing room. Frankie's old clothes had been removed from the white mirrored cupboards by her stylist Joolie Collier and placed in lots of binbags that covered the cream carpets.

Another pile of colourful jumpers was visible on the floor which we assume was ready to be added to a bag. Baby photos of her sons Parker and Carter and a wedding photo of Frankie and Wayne were hanging on the walls in the background, while Joolie still appeared to be working through more hanging rails.

Previous photos have revealed that her dressing room also features a dressing table and a large round chair where Frankie can sit to do her hair and makeup.

Shortly beforehand, the former Saturdays singer shared a video inside her kitchen, where food covered the white worktops and black dining table. The mess was due to the fact that organising duo, the Style Sisters, were helping Frankie and Wayne transform their food cabinets.

The star joked: "I mean it's going to look better than this by the end of the day."

Frankie and Wayne's kitchen transformation

The kitchen was only recently upgraded from a chic all-cream room with a traditional black Aga oven and silver pendant lights, to a new one with grey cabinets, a mirrored splashback above the hob, a white L-shaped island unit and an attached dining table.

Frankie and Wayne live in Surrey with their two sons and Wayne's parents Wendy and Mick. The I'm A Celebrity star revealed "it was a natural progression" for the family, telling her Loose Women co-stars: "They moved out of their house, and moved in with us for a bit and then it was like, 'Well you might as well stay.'"

