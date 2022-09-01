The heartbreaking story behind Luke Bryan's 150-acre home in Nashville American Idol star Luke lives with his wife Caroline and two children

Luke Bryan is incredibly close with his family, so much so that when his sister tragically died in 2007 he named a barn at his stunning 150-acre farm in her memory.

MORE: Luke Bryan's children star in emotional new video

The American Idol judge has an incredible property portfolio, with his main home, a 150-acre plot of land, which boasts a main home and a guest house, located in Music City, aka Nashville, Tennessee.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with his wife

The guest house was called Red Bird Farm, in memory of Luke's late sister Kelly. Kelly passed away unexpectedly and her death left her family in shock.

She left behind her husband Ben Lee Cheshire and their three children.

MORE: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy makes very rare appearance in new photo

MORE: Luke Bryan leaves fans in shock over generous offer

At the time, Luke's wife Caroline told CMT that Kelly was "healthy, beautiful, and the best mom to ever walk this earth".

There is also a building on the property known as Brett's Barn, named after Luke's wife Caroline's niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who tragically died at just seven months old from a heart condition in 2017.

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline live on a 150-acre farm

This barn has been used as a safe haven for rescued animals, including a goat, pigs, and a white pony named Kilo, who was adopted in honor of Brett.

Caroline had promised her niece a pony prior to her death, and kept her word.

The two are raising their family in Tennessee

This barn also hosts fundraiser events for The Brett Boyer Foundation, which raises money to help research advanced treatments for children with heart conditions.

Luke and Caroline live on their farm with their two sons, Thomas and Tatum.

MORE: Meet the American Idol judges' children: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

Luke's Nashville farm features tributes to his late relatives

The house features a large living room, along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The guest house, meanwhile, boasts a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a media room.

A catfish pond is also on the grounds of the site.

The impressive property even has a catfish pond

Luke's family also have a vacation home in Santa Rosa, Florida, which is nicknamed The Nut House after his Nut House fan club.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivere