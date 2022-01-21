Alan Carr has announced his split from husband Paul Drayton after 13 years as a couple. The stand-up comedian shared the news in a joint statement released on Friday.

"After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating," the statement began.

"They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time."

Alan and Paul married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in January 2018, which was ordained by Alan's friend of many years, Adele.

The top-secret wedding was kept under wraps initially but was then confirmed in a statement that explained how they'd tied the knot in a small ceremony before heading to Mexico for their honeymoon,

Alan and Paul married in 2018

The couple mostly kept their relationship private, however, over the years Alan has opened up about his husband, in particular his previous struggles with alcohol.

In his book Alantomy: The Inside Story, the comedian wrote: "I want to be there for him because he's the best thing that's happened to me."

Alan has helped his party planner husband through spells of alcoholism and rehab. He gave up alcohol to support Paul, joking at a gig in London in November 2018: "He's been sober for 161 days. I haven't had a drink during this time either… or a smile."

The couple were together for ten years before they tied the knot

After they wed, Alan spoke about how his best friend Adele ended up marrying the pair. During an appearance on This Morning soon after, Alan said: "She said I want to do your special day, let me do everything. So, she got ordained and she married us."

Becoming emotional, Alan continued: "She is the kindest, most-sweetest, loveliest person ever. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life."

The couple dated for ten years before Paul proposed to Alan in the summer of 2016 while on a romantic holiday to Indonesia.

