See inside Kelly Ripa's luxury new Michigan rental home The LIVE! host and her husband have relocated temporarily

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are loving the change of pace as they settle down in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to be nearer their son Joaquin, and one look inside their beautiful home will leave you wondering if they'll ever leave.

The couple are renting a vacation property and Kelly is presenting her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, virtually whilst also being around Joaquin.

MORE: Kelly Ripa divides fans with move involving youngest son Joaquin

MORE: All the details on LIVE! hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest working from home

While Kelly is yet to give the grand tour of the property, she has given fans more than a sneak peek inside and it looks impeccable.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's suprisingly minimal bedroom revealed inside NY home

The mom-of-three has been presenting from the living room at the home and it appears she's getting plenty of use from the expansive fireplace during the cold spell.

MORE: Kelly Ripa is delighted as she receives 'best gift ever' from oldest son Michael

READ: All the details on LIVE! hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest working from home

While chatting to her guests, viewers were able to catch a glimpse of the cream-colored living space, complete with neat shelves adorned with candles and neat pots with succulents.

Kelly looked right at home in Michigan

The light walls make the living room look spacious and the cozy grey sofa is perfect for snuggling up on a date night in.

MORE: When will Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest return to LIVE!?

Both Kelly and Mark are settling into their new abode and recently asked for help from local fans as they navigate the town and its facilities.

Kelly is keeping warm by the fire

The doting mom has taken their two dogs Lena and Chewie on vacation with them and shared a snapshot of them enjoying the getaway.

MORE: David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love

"DOES ANYONE KNOW A DOG GROOMER IN THE ANN ARBOR AREA? Asking for two friends……," the star wrote alongside the image of them relaxing on the white rug.

Kelly added some color with her workout mat

With Joaquin at the University of Michigan, it's not surprising Kelly and Mark are spending more time in the state.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's New York townhouse has the most extravagant decor

In September, they were pictured attending a college football match with their son who is part of the university's wrestling programme.

Kelly and Mark's dogs are settling in just fine too

Joaquin's move away from New York was a big change for Kelly's family, as he was the first of his siblings to do this.

Both his brother, Michael, and sister, Lola, attended school in the Big Apple so were able to pop home with ease.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.