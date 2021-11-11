Martin Kemp's new home with wife Shirlie has its own Christmas grotto – photos The couple are already getting festive

Martin and Shirlie Kemp may be totally renovating their new home, but that doesn't mean they aren't setting time aside to decorate for Christmas.

Taking to her dedicated home Instagram account, Shirlie revealed that the couple are turning an outdoor building into a Christmas grotto, adding foliage to the entrance to create a festive door display. One photo showed a wheelbarrow carrying clippings from a fir tree sitting in front of the white shed, complete with a tin roof and a pale blue front door decorated with a wreath.

In the next snap, Shirlie was dressed in a striped top and denim overalls as she gathered some greenery with a pair of secateurs.

The Pepsi & Shirlie star finished off the day by planting tulip bulbs in walled plant beds that separate the lawns, sharing a new tour of her garden. But she joked it wasn't all smooth sailing, holding her muddy hands up to the camera and writing: "No one said it was easy! Just got a black eye from a tree."

The couple are turning their shed into a Christmas grotto

Shirlie announced the exciting news that the couple – who are parents to grown-up children Roman and Harley – had moved into their new Victorian property at the end of October after leaving behind their Hertfordshire family home.

Opening up about the reasons behind the shock move, she explained that she was "looking for a bigger garden" in order to have more animals. She wrote: "When I told people I was moving they all reacted the same way … Why?

Shirlie was pictured gathering foliage from the garden

"Well, I can't do anymore here and I was ready for a change was my reply. I was also looking for a bigger garden as eventually I’d like to rescue more dogs and a few other animals and needed more space. As I said before, I have never been afraid of change, in fact I welcome it.

Shirlie recently painted the shed white

"One of my dreams is to try and grow flowers on a larger scale, so in time I will use this area to try and make that vision come true. #flowerfarm #cuttingflowers #flowers #gardening."

And it's not just the garden that she's transforming. Martin and Shirlie have already shared before and after photos of their home studio, started tackling their bathroom, and shown off their beautiful new bedroom, which the 59-year-old described as "one of the cosiest rooms in the house."

