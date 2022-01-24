Meat Loaf's home with wife Deborah didn't pay tribute to music career

After Meat Loaf, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, sadly passed away at the age of 74, tributes have been pouring in from his followers remembering his incredible music career.

READ: Kevin Clifton shares emotional tribute following sad loss

However, his daughter Amanda recently revealed that his home life was much more humble. The actress told People that when she, her sister Pearl and her mother Deborah Gillespie weren't touring the world with the Bat Out of Hell singer, "it was home and he was just dad." She added: "He wasn't Meat Loaf anymore."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Moat Loaf has died aged 74

Meat Loaf lived in Texas with his wife Deborah, but he previously opened the doors to his former Calabasas home – where there were very few nods to his singing and acting career.

In pictures obtained by Architectural Digest, their Mediterranean-style house was decorated by David Dalton and filled with red and orange interiors since the star said he was a fan of "rich, earthy tones."

MORE: Alan Carr's retro farmhouse was estranged husband Paul Drayton's passion - inside

RELATED: The Masked Singer judge Rita Ora’s £8million home is undergoing huge renovations

The Bat Out of Hell singer admitted he didn't keep music trophies inside his home

"You don’t see a wall of records in this house," Meat Loaf explained in 2008. "The records and everything are in the garage. The only evidence of my career is a Grammy on a mantel."

Instead, the musician was an "avid collector of sports memorabilia," according to David, with some of his displays including jerseys worn by Jim Kelly, Bernie Kosar and Dan Marino.

Variety reported that Meat Loaf sold his seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in 2011 for almost $3.1million. He swapped California for Texas and purchased a $1.47million new property in 2012 with features including five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a master suite with a walk-in closet, a double garage and an outdoor swimming pool.

Meat Loaf and Deborah lived in Calabasas before moving to Texas

Although the family have kept their home out of the public eye, it likely continues to follow his preferences for sports memorabilia over music trophies.

Meat Loaf's family confirmed his death by posting a statement on Facebook that read: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

RELATED: Inside Julianne Hough's mind-blowing Hollywood Hills home

Read more HELLO! US stories here