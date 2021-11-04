Shirlie Kemp reveals the real reason she and husband Martin Kemp moved The singers have made a leap of faith

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie have recently taken on a huge renovation project in the form of a Victorian house. The couple are sharing their progress on their dedicated Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, and Shirlie has just opened up about the reasons behind the shock move…

In a candid post, Shirlie poured out her thoughts, explaining that she was "looking for a bigger garden" in order to have more animals but also because she was "ready for a change". The Pepsi & Shirlie star wrote: "When I told people I was moving they all reacted the same way … Why?

"Well, I can't do anymore here and I was ready for a change was my reply. I was also looking for a bigger garden as eventually I’d like to rescue more dogs and a few other animals and needed more space. As I said before, I have never been afraid of change, in fact I welcome it.

Shirlie Kemp has upgraded her garden

"One of my dreams is to try and grow flowers on a larger scale, so in time I will use this area to try and make that vision come true. #flowerfarm #cuttingflowers #flowers #gardening."

The couple have taken on a renovation project

Fans are already loving Shirlie and Martin's home content with followers writing: "Just started following your account and it's like walking into a Secret Garden" and "On to a new chapter and love seeing the updates."

In a previous post, the mother-of-two also revealed why renovations are close to her heart. "My father was a builder, and I learnt a lot from him about transforming houses. I remember as a little girl I would draw house plans and show my dad and ask him if he would build me a house when I get older," she wrote.

Shirlie's studio is already looking gorgeous

"Well my love of houses is still there but sadly my dad isn’t here anymore but his spirit will be around as I bring this lovely house back to life #home #victorianhouse #building #interiors #painting #decor #decoratingtips."

The couple often shared glimpses inside their jaw-dropping Hertfordshire family home, which is where the Spandau Ballet star and wife Shirlie brought up their children Roman and Harley.

If the previous house is anything to go by, this one will be an even bigger emporium of wonder – watch this space!

