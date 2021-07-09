Where does the Queen live now? Why Her Majesty moves several times a year Her Majesty has the most impressive property portfolio

Her Majesty the Queen is lucky enough to have many jaw-dropping royal residences across the UK, including her London base of Buckingham Palace and her Scottish home of Balmoral and she rotates where she is staying on a seasonal schedule to fit around her commitments and holidays. So, from where the monarch staying right now through to where you'll find her at different times of year, we've got everything you need to know…

Where is the Queen living now?

Since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, the Queen has been mainly residing at Windsor Castle. This 900-year-old property is where her late husband spent his final days, and it is a spectacular home which holds lots of loving memories for the Queen. It was reported by The Daily Mail that the monarch plans to make this royal house her permanent residence, instead of Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace all year round

Buckingham Palace is located in the heart of London

Pre-pandemic, the Queen would mainly reside at her central London home of Buckingham Palace with its 775 rooms, a private cinema, chapel and even its own Post Office! The official royal website explains that the Royal Standard flag is flown to indicate when Her Majesty is home.

Windsor Castle for Easter

The Queen has been spending more time at Windsor Castle

In normal circumstances, the monarch would stay in Windsor for some weekends and also for a month over Easter which is known as 'Easter Court'.

Palace of Holyroodhouse for Royal Week

Palace of Holyroodhouse gets an annual visit from the Queen

Holyrood Week or 'Royal Week' as it is sometimes known usually takes place around the end of June or the beginning of July, and it is a week in which the Queen celebrates Scottish culture, achievement, and community while she stays at her Edinburgh residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Balmoral for summer

Balmoral is believed to be one of the Queen's favourite locations

For the Queen, summers are best enjoyed at her Scottish retreat of Balmoral, and she usually heads there in August, sometimes staying until October time.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke out about the wonder of Balmoral. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said, and it's not only her that is taken aback by the surroundings.

She went on to say: "I think granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time.

Sandringham for Christmas

Sandringham hosts the royals over the festive break

During the coronavirus pandemic, the monarch opted to stay at Windsor Castle for the festivities, but in normal circumstances, the royals always head to Sandringham for Christmas. The Norfolk residence is situated within a 600-acre estate, making it perfect for a dose of the great outdoors.

It has become a long-standing tradition for the Queen and other senior royals attend the Christmas Day mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church within the Sandringham Estate each year.

The Queen would usually stay at the Sandringham Estate until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately.

What other royal homes does the Queen have?

Her Majesty also has a home in Northern Ireland called Hillsborough Castle, but it has been many years since she stayed. Other royals such as Prince Charles, however, have stopped by more recently. There are also many other properties belonging to the Crown Estate which the monarch leases out to her family, including Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Royal Lodge.

