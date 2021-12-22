Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles' country estate is the ultimate winter wonderland – photo

Christmas time conjures up images of twinkly lights and snowy landscapes, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's second home certainly looks like the perfect place to spend the holidays.

The royal couple primarily live in Clarence House, London, but their country home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House, is the ultimate winter wonderland in a new photo. As well as the nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, the residence is known for its incredible gardens. The official Twitter page shared a wintery photo of the grounds and wrote: "We're dreaming of a white Christmas...Here's to the first official day of winter! #wintersolstice."

The ground was covered in a thick layer of snow with a light dusting on top of the potted plants, hedges and bare tree branches, while the water feature was partially iced over. Although it appeared to be a throwback photo of the property, royal fans still rushed to compliment the "beautiful" landscape.

Hours earlier, the Prince of Wales also showed off his festive decorations inside his London home during a virtual appearance with the British Red Cross. Sitting inside the Morning Room, Charles revealed a festive garland had been draped along the mantlepiece of the ornate fireplace.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's snowy grounds at Highgrove House

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla have revealed two trees inside their royal residence – one pared-back fir in the hallway that sits next to the sweeping staircase, and another more colourful version that they invited children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity to decorate.

The couple posed next to the beautifully decorated red and gold adorned tree as they penned an important message to their followers last week.

The couple's Christmas tree at Clarence House

They wrote in the caption: "This Christmas, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall encourage you to remember your older friends and relatives over the festive season.

"Did you know almost 1.5 million older people feel more lonely at Christmas than any other time of year? @age_uk and The Silver Line’s #BrighterChristmas campaign supports those who may be lonely this year.

"The Prince is Patron of Age UK, a charity that supports older people throughout the UK, and The Duchess is Patron of The Silver Line, which provides a 24 hour helpline for older people to call for information, support or just a friendly chat."

