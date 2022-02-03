The Queen's former chef Darren McGrady calls out inaccuracy in movie Spencer Spencer is a film based on Princess Diana

The Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady has pointed out an inaccuracy in the movie Spencer, claiming that it includes a feature "that never existed."

Darren shared a still from the film which showed Kristen Stewart inside a massive walk-in fridge on set but the chef admitted that there isn't an impressive feature like this at Her Majesty's home of Sandringham.

Darren penned: "Kristen Stewart as #princessdiana in the movie #spencer in the walk-in fridge at Sandringham… that never existed. If only it did when I was there. Sean Harris as Chef Darren McGrady."

"That is quite the fridge," one fan admired and one asked: "What was the real fridge like?"

The royal chef revealed the Queen doesn't have a fridge like this

Despite not having a gigantic walk-in fridge filled with desserts, we do know that the monarch does have some very impressive cooking spaces.

The Queen's Windsor Castle kitchen, for example, is incredibly spacious, with checkered flooring, white brick walls and double-height ceilings. There are various wooden workstations with stainless steel worktops, with ovens and hobs lining one wall. Copper pans, baking tins and trays hang around the room, while a selection of herbs, spices and condiments are on display on open shelving.

Darren McGrady used to work for the Queen

Darren has pointed out other untruths in the film in a candid YouTube review video. The former palace chef admitted he got "goosebumps" watching the film. "For just a few minutes it took me back there, I really imagined it was Princess Diana saying 'hello Darren'", he told his subscribers.

Her Majesty has huge kitchens in all of her royal homes

"Though Sean Harris [who plays Darren McGrady in the film] called her 'Diana', I respected her title far too much for that - I always called her Your Royal Highness," explained the former royal chef.

Revealing Princess Diana's favourite pudding was crêpe soufflé, Darren explained he would always offer the Queen one dessert she didn't like, followed by his crepe souffle - knowing the monarch would coincidentally pick Princess Diana's favourite.

"It worked every time, so the princess got her crêpe soufflé whenever she came to visit the queen", Darren continued. Sneaky!

