Prince Harry films in favourite spot at home with Meghan Markle – and it's so chic

Whether a particular side of the sofa or the cosy chair by the fire, we've all got our favourite spots at home, and it looks as though Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, have a favoured location too!

While we've seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex film in a few spaces throughout their £11million megamansion, one space they come back to time and time again is their office on the ground floor, positioning the camera forwards a grand fireplace.

To mark National #HIVTestingWeek, Prince Harry teamed up with Tackle HIV to raise awareness around the issue, where he vowed to be committed to his mother's unfinished work for the cause. He chose to have the chat in the downstairs office, and it could be that it's the easiest spot for virtual appearances or perhaps the most photogenic.

Prince Harry sat in their home office for a virtual apperance

It has been decorated with a large potted tree and a black and white artwork. The tree is positioned next to two large windows and the print is a unique illustration of a bear.

The animal is shown hugging a sign that reads 'California' and has the words 'I Love You California' printed underneath. It is from Etsy seller Nicholas and Riley, and certainly shows how happy Prince Harry and Meghan are in their US home.

The couple have a large bear artwork in the space

When it was Meghan's 40th birthday, she offered up a more telling look inside her workspace – and we were fascinated.

Meghan sat at her rustic wooden desk on one of two cream dining room style chairs, while the other was draped with a Hermes blanket, and behind the Duchess, a traditional fireplace was in full view.

The mother-of-two used a stack of white books to prop her laptop up to eye level, and her sprawling desk was full of lots more aesthetically pleasing products in matching muted tones.

Meghan proudly showed off her office in 2021

There were two large trays for paperwork, a white crystal and a golden vase with white flowers in. Meghan also had a floral tray to the side of her with a Burleigh teacup and a plate on.

The Duchess' dog Guy also seemed to be rather taken with this room and he curled up patiently on his dog bed during the filming.

