Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could upgrade Montecito mansion to neighbouring £22m chateau This incredible chateau is definitely fit for royalty

An incredible chateau-style estate described as California's Palace of Versailles has been put on the market for £22million – and it's in the same neighbourhood as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's £11million Montecito home.

The lavish property spans 12,000 square feet with five bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and definitely looks fit for royalty should Prince Harry and Meghan be considering a move from the property they currently share with children Archie, two, and baby Lilibet.

According to Jam Press, the home has been built with some rare and luxurious features, including imported French marble kitchen countertops, historic chandeliers, and brickwork from Italy.

As you would expect, the sprawling estate has amenities including a gym, sauna, steam room and swimming pool, while an underground tunnel leads to a cellar that can accommodate 200 bottles of wine, and a Swiss bank vault in the butler's pantry protects valuable kitchenware – ideal for any royal family heirlooms Prince Harry may possess.

The property has been described as California's Palace of Versailles (Photo: Jam Press/ Berkshire Hathaway Lux)

Meanwhile, the exterior of the property is pristine, with manicured gardens featuring a 1,000-year-old Carrara fountain at the centre. There is a large outdoor pool and pool house, along with a putting green, set on nearly two acres of land.

The estate is located in the same neighbourhood that Prince Harry and Meghan moved to in 2020, and other famous faces who live in the area include Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito in 2022

While Harry and Meghan's current home may be half the price of this neighbouring estate, it is equally luxurious judging by the rare glimpses we have been given inside over the past 18 months.

Video calls and TV appearances made by the couple have offered sneak peeks at a few areas of the residence, including their living room, which has a neutral colour scheme and decorative touches from coffee table books, vases of fresh flowers and Diptyque candles.

Their home has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, with other amenities including an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, tennis court and a large outdoor swimming pool.

