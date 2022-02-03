Prince Harry reveals rare details about Archie and Lilibet's daily routine The Duke of Sussex is a dad to two children

Prince Harry has made rare comments about his eldest child Archie as he spoke about mindfulness with tennis superstar Serena Williams and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux.

As he discussed mental fitness, Harry revealed that his only son has already started attending school. When asked by Alexi how he improved his own mental health, he explained: "Even if you do have 15 minutes slate of white space, I now put in about half an hour or 45 minutes in the morning when I'm like 'Okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap' there's a break in our programme."

He then added how he uses his free time to better himself, revealing: "It's either for worksouts, taking the dog for a walk, get out into nature, maybe meditate."

But he was able to concede that self-care was "the first thing to drop away" when other commitments start popping up.

Harry hasn't discussed the education of his son, who will turn three later this year, but it must be an exciting time for the family for their eldest to be beginning on this journey.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking with Serena and Alexei during a webinar about mental resilience and BetterUp's Inner Work initiative.

The Duke has been vocal about the importance of mental health

On its website, BetterUp described Inner Work Day as something that "starts by looking inward to our authentic selves and experiences, and taking time for the things that ignite our passion, creativity, and innovation."

The royal joined the company last year in March, and has previously revealed that moving forward they will be working "more with service members, veterans and their families".

In a Q&A with Fast Company last December, the Duke said: "I've actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren't all bad.

Harry shares two children with wife Meghan Markle

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated."

Serena has been friends with Harry's wife, Meghan, for a long time, with the Duchess regularly cheering on her BFF at tennis tournaments.

The tennis star and entrepreneur, 40, attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in Windsor in May 2018, along with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena was also among the A-listers at Meghan's baby shower in New York in February 2019.

