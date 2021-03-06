Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chic Zoom backdrop revealed – and how to recreate it

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the move to the US, they have made many virtual appearances from their lavish Montecito home. Instead of the standard white wall or bookcase shot that you may see on many Zoom videos, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a few carefully curated backdrops for their calls – and here's how you can get the look!

HELLO! exclusively spoke to Michelle Kear, Web Merchandiser for Homes at La Redoute to understand what makes their stunning living space so perfect for Zoom. It turns out their love for natural colours and materials is key to making their space look effortlessly elegant.

WATCH: Look inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's immaculate home

She said: "Harry and Meghan's background features lovely clean lines, such as the large flat mantel, balanced with more curved pieces. To recreate the look, incorporate softer accessories into your space. Rounded candles, fresh flowers, and curved vases are great touches to bring a neutral space to life.

Inspiration to style up your space like the Duke and Duchess

"Using neutral colour palettes of creams and taupes, and pairing this colouring with natural textures, a room will instantly give off a calming vibe. To turn your home into a sanctuary fit for royalty, introduce décor in muted colourways and made of natural materials like rattan, stone, and wood."

The couple have a stylish living space

Here are some top picks to recreate the look:

Prince Harry & Meghan have a trio of bird nest images on the wall, and with this picture you can emulate the modern vibe.

Weaver nest picture, £37.95, Junique

Stripes are a style staple, and these pillowcases are a steal at just £7 each!

Comporta Pillowcase, £7, La Redoute

Ensuring good vibes, the couple have a large crystal on display, and we love this amethyst version from Amazon.

Amethyst Crystal, £36.99, Amazon

A luxury way of displaying pilar candles, why not invest in a stylish candle holder… or two?

Jabalpur candle holder, £35, La Redoute

One of the exact books that Meghan has displayed on her console table is National Geographic's Women. As well as it being a great coffee table look for browsing, the monochrome spine makes it a chic addition.

Women National Geographic, £8.99, Amazon

This multi-functional piece can be used anywhere in the home, and this one is just like Prince Harry & Meghan's.

Arzhel ladder towel rack, £170, La Redoute

Meghan is a big fan of Diptyque candles - not only are they cute, but they smell divine.

Roses candle, £49, Diptyque

