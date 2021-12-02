Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background.

While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is more likely that it is used for viewing the night sky, admiring the beautiful stars which are visible in Santa Barbara. It's a pastime which wouldn't have been possible for Prince Harry much in London, as the city's smog makes visibility low.

During their engagement interview in 2017, Harry described his first romantic holiday with Meghan in Botswana, saying: "We camped out with each other under the stars.... she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

Prince Harry unveiled a telescope in the background

Want to try your hand at stargazing?

While the photo saw Harry meeting winners of The Legacy Award from The Diana Award ahead of a glittering ceremony on a video call, Prince William actually met another group of them in person at his Kensington home.

There will be an official ceremony at the late Princess Diana's ancestral home Althorp next week. Diana’s brother, Lord Spencer, will host the 20 winners at a momentous event on 9 December.

Their gorgeous home gets shown off via virtual appearances

It is unknown whether Prince Harry will travel back to the UK for the event or join in virtually from his US home.

Prince Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The family have made a wholesome life for themselves there with pet dogs and a chicken coop in their backyard.

The couple are settled in America

There are luxurious elements too, such as a spa, a tennis court, a huge guesthouse and a giant playground for the children to enjoy.

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.

