How Princess Anne really funds 730-acre Gatcombe Park estate

Princess Anne's stunning home, Gatcombe Park, might have been a wedding present for the Queen, but her Majesty doesn't fund its upkeep, instead, The Princess Royal has turned the property into a business.

The surrounding 730-acre grounds are home to a working farm which includes livestock like cattle and breeding horses. Speaking to Countryfile, The Princess Royal spoke candidly about the farming at her home: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this. Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."

As well as the revenue obtained by the farm, the estate also plays host to events throughout the year, including the annual Festival of British Eventing.

The horse trials have sadly been postponed for two consecutive years so no doubt the royal is very much looking forward to the 2022 show in the summer, running 5-7 August.

Gatecombe Park was bought by the Queen

The Princess Royal has lived at Gatcombe Park since 1976 when the Queen purchased it for her daughter and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

The impressive Grade II-listed property reportedly features five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory.

While it's not very often royal fans get a glimpse inside of Princess Anne's private residence, she did reveal her cosy living room at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Princess Royal's private residence is quite low-key

Princess Anne's children Zara and Peter are reported to live on site too, in cottages within the grounds.

The Queen's daughter also has a London apartment inside of St James's Palace, and she still uses it as her city base when in London. She is afforded the luxury because she is a working royal, making official engagements on behalf of the monarchy.

